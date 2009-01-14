Anatomy of a Play: Holmes' punt return changes Steelers' fortunes

On the Anatomy of a Play, we'll break down how Scifres' deep kick proved to be a detriment to the Chargers' coverage unit. NFL Films analyst Greg Cosell will illustrate how the deep ball allowed Holmes to forego a fair catch and provided extra time for the returner to react to the Chargers' on-coming rush. We'll also look deeper to see how Steelers RB Carey Davis' downfield blocking on Chargers LB Tim Dobbins was critical to the play's success.