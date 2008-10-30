Anatomy of a Play: Giants convert on fourth-and-6

The Giants aligned with four wide receivers -- three to the left and one to the right -- with Amani Toomer on the right. The Steelers rushed five and played zone behind it. Because of the three-by-one set, the free safety was forced to cheat to the three-receiver side, leaving Toomer in man-to-man coverage. Cornerback William Gay chose to press Toomer at the line, and with the safety cheating to the other side, Gay had no help over the top. The Steelers were daring Manning to throw a deep pass to Toomer.