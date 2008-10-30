Anatomy of a Play: Dink, dunk, then deep

Last week, the Redskins were trailing the Lions by one in the third quarter. Detroit had a zone blitz called, similar to the Saints' blitz from Week 2. The rusher who came free this time was nickel corner Ramzee Robinson. He was untouched off the right edge, sprinting directly at Campbell. Again, there was no panic or sudden reaction on the part of Campbell. He simply rolled his shoulder and stepped up, letting Robinson pass by. He again kept his focus downfield and made another terrific throw to Moss.