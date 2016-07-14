Analyzing No. 20-11 in NFL Fantasy LIVE's top 50

Devonta Freeman won plenty of people fantasy championships last year (or at least took them to the postseason). Once Tevin Coleman went down with an injury, Freeman became the man and set the world on fire, scoring 10 touchdowns in a five-game span and averaging 22.5 touches per game. That heavy of a workload seemed to slow him down late in the year, though, as he averaged just 2.98 yards per carry over the final five weeks. Word out of Atlanta before training camp is that the staff hopes to lessen Freeman's workload this year so he can remain more effective late. This isn't a death blow to his fantasy value, but it certainly knocks him down a few pegs. Had this information been available when we initially compiled our rankings, Freeman would likely be at least one whole tier lower in this show.