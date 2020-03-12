Analytics-based free agency fits: Brady to Pats, Rivers to Bucs

In 25 games with Dallas (from Week 9 of the 2018 season through Week 17 of last year), Cooper caught 67.4 percent of his targets, with 14 touchdown receptions (tied with Michael Thomas and Julio Jones for the most in that time span). Last season, Panthers receivers averaged only 1.2 yards run per route, which ranked 31st in the NFL, per NGS. The impact Cooper would have in terms of both serving as a deep target and driving better opportunities for his teammates (ahem, creating more space for dynamic running back Christian McCaffrey) is what drives his value. Consider that from the start of the 2017 season until Cooper joined the team in 2018, Dallas' offense logged 50 passes of 20-plus yards, tied for fewest in the NFL in that span; over the past 25 games with Cooper, the Cowboys recorded 91 such passes, sixth-most in the NFL, with 21 going for touchdowns (second-most in the NFL). The shape of the Panthers' offseason strategy -- in light of quarterback Cam Newton's somewhat murky status and the recent decision to trade away guard Trai Turner -- remains unknown. But if they want to add an offensive piece who could help them win, Cooper would fit the bill.