An open letter to fans from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

Published: Jan 07, 2023 at 10:07 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell participates in AOL's BUILD Speaker Series at AOL Studios on Tuesday, May 5, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Roger Goodell

Commissioner of the NFL

To Our Fans:

Damar Hamlin's inspiring progress over the past few days has lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country.

While his recovery is just beginning, we thank the NFL medical personnel and the medical staffs from both teams whose emergency action quite likely saved his life. We are also grateful to the professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who tended to Damar and continue to oversee his care.

Seeing the entire NFL family -- teams, players, coaches, and fans like you -- band together was yet another reminder that football is family: human, loving and resilient.

This weekend, players and coaches from all 32 teams will wear "Love for Damar 3" T-shirts during pregame warmups in a league-wide show of support for Damar.

I'm deeply hopeful that with his continued progress, there is a good chance Damar himself will be watching his teammates. We are grateful for and humbled by all who played a role as he continues on his road to recovery.

On behalf of the entire NFL, thank you.

Roger Goodell

