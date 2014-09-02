An auto-drafted team isn't a fantasy death sentence

The first thing to remember when you're proposing deals is that you'll have to give up something good in order to get something good. Unless you have some absolutely clueless league members, no one is going to give you Dez Bryant for Trent Richardson. If you're going to manufacture a winner through the trade market, your best option is to make a lot of offers. Some owners are usually more willing to wheel-and-deal than others. Do your best to negotiate with them in order to get the pieces you need.