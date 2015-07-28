Amukamara: Victor Cruz looks faster than before

Victor Cruz's health after a devastating patellar tendon tear last season is one of many storylines to follow as training camps open this week.
New York Giants teammate Prince Amukamara recently worked out with Cruz and raved about the receiver's recovery.
"I trained with Cruz for one day down in Arizona -- and he just came in for a day because he was in town -- and I'm telling you, this guy looked fab... I'm telling you. Remember that I said this. This guy looks faster now than he did before," Amukamara said on a podcast, via NJ.com. "I was just looking at him and was like, 'Man, how is this possible?'"
Like any teammate and friend, Amukamara is speaking optimistically. The cornerback admitted he could have been seeing things through rose-colored glasses.
"It could be (he's faster) or it could be I haven't seen him run in a long time and he just looks crisp," Amukamara said. "But I keep telling him. 'Man, you look faster. You look faster' and stuff like that. He looks so good, so polished. He does not look like he missed a step."
The Giants have spoken about Cruz's injury with cautious optimism. Cruz said last month he believed he'd be ready for training camp.
Running during offseason workouts is one thing. Making crisp cuts and getting hit are completely different issues. We should know more about where Cruz really stands in his recovery by this time next week.