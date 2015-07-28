Around the NFL

Amukamara: Victor Cruz looks faster than before

Published: Jul 28, 2015 at 04:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Victor Cruz's health after a devastating patellar tendon tear last season is one of many storylines to follow as training camps open this week.

New York Giants teammate Prince Amukamara recently worked out with Cruz and raved about the receiver's recovery.

"I trained with Cruz for one day down in Arizona -- and he just came in for a day because he was in town -- and I'm telling you, this guy looked fab... I'm telling you. Remember that I said this. This guy looks faster now than he did before," Amukamara said on a podcast, via NJ.com. "I was just looking at him and was like, 'Man, how is this possible?'"

Like any teammate and friend, Amukamara is speaking optimistically. The cornerback admitted he could have been seeing things through rose-colored glasses.

"It could be (he's faster) or it could be I haven't seen him run in a long time and he just looks crisp," Amukamara said. "But I keep telling him. 'Man, you look faster. You look faster' and stuff like that. He looks so good, so polished. He does not look like he missed a step."

The Giants have spoken about Cruz's injury with cautious optimism. Cruz said last month he believed he'd be ready for training camp.

Running during offseason workouts is one thing. Making crisp cuts and getting hit are completely different issues. We should know more about where Cruz really stands in his recovery by this time next week.

*The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses what coaches are on the hot seat heading into 2015. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nyheim Hines, Colts agree to three-year, $18.6 million extension

Indianapolis isn't done extending its key players. Next up for a new deal: ﻿Nyheim Hines﻿. The Colts and Hines have agreed to a three-year, $18.6 million extension, Tom Pelissero reports. The new deal includes $12 million in guaranteed money.
news

Austin Ekeler (hamstring) returns to practice, questionable for Chargers' game against Washington

﻿Austin Ekeler﻿'s status saw an upgrade Friday, but he's still not entirely certain for Sunday. The Chargers running back is questionable for Los Angeles' game against Washington, according to the team's Friday injury report.
news

Cowboys RT La'el Collins suspended five games for violation of substance-abuse policy

Dallas Cowboys starting offensive tackle La'El Collins has been suspended by the NFL for five games due to violation of the NFL Policy and Program of Substances of Abuse.
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham (knee) listed as questionable vs. Chiefs

Browns WR ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ Jr. (knee) is listed as questionable heading into Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. 
news

Penei Sewell spending most of practice at left tackle in place of injured Taylor Decker

﻿Taylor Decker﻿'s status "doesn't look real good" for Detroit's season-opening game against San Francisco, which means the Lions need to put together a contingency plan.
news

Washington placing WR Curtis Samuel (groin) on injured reserve

The Washington Football Team will be without receiver Curtis Samuel to start the season. Coach Ron Rivera announced Friday that Samuel would be placed on injured reserve due to a groin injury.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (knee) questionable to play vs. Broncos

Saquon Barkley continues to trend toward playing in the Giants' season opener versus the Denver Broncos. Barkley was listed as questionable on New York's final injury report after his third limited practice of the week.
news

Lions bring back former long snapper Don Muhlbach as special assistant

The Lions are bringing longtime former long snapper Don Muhlbach back in the fold as a special assistant, the team announced Friday. Muhlbach will support general manager Brad Holmes, president and CEO Rod Wood and coach Dan Campbell in his new role.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 10

Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder will be out for the season opener versus the Carolina Panthers, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday. 
news

Cam Newton on being released by Patriots: 'I was going to be a distraction'

Cam Newton shared his side of the story a week after being released by the New England Patriots in favor of rookie QB Mac Jones. 
news

Bruce Arians: Rob Gronkowski 'in the best shape he's been in, in a few years'

In one game in 2021, ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ already looks better than he did at any point in 2020. The 32-year-old tight end looked like he was in 2015 form in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys. 
news

Ravens adding another RB to the mix, signing Latavius Murray

With Ravens running back Gus Edwards out for the season with an ACL injury, former Saints running back Latavius Murray is expected to sign with Baltimore, according to Ian Rapoport. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW