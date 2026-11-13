Amon-Ra St. Brown eyes 2028 Olympics flag football run for Germany, maybe with his brother

MUNICH -- Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown says he wants to play flag football for Germany at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

And he might bring his brother, Equanimeous.

St. Brown, who is half-German, was asked about flag football after Detroit’s practice on Friday at the Bayern Munich campus near Allianz Arena, where the Lions face the New England Patriots on Sunday.

“I would love to play for the German national team for the flag Olympics, that would be something off my bucket list that I’ve done,” the wide receiver said at a packed news conference.

There’s a qualifying tournament scheduled a few weeks before the LA Games open. St. Brown said if he can work out the logistics involving any Lions training camps, then he’d be good to go.

“We’ve got two years until that comes," he said. "Hopefully we can make that work.”