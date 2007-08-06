Amid NFL suspension, Adam 'Pacman' Jones strikes new pro wrestling deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -Suspended Tennessee Titans cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones is ready to step into the wrestling ring.
He signed a contract with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and will appear in the ring on Thursday, although it's not clear if he will wrestle. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, the company said Monday.
Jones' first appearance will be for the iMPACT! show on Spike TV, and he'll appear in a pay-per-view show on Sunday. TNA films at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla.
"I am a big fan of wrestling, so I wanted to give it a try," Jones said in a statement. "I respect wrestling and I'm not coming in like it's just a show. I want to prove that I am the greatest team-sport athlete."
NFL contracts prohibit non-football activities that could cause injury, and Jones' agent said last week that they had talked with the Titans about Jones' plans with TNA.
TNA spokesman Steven Godfrey said officials could not comment on whether Jones will wrestle.
"But he will be involved in a story line," Godfrey said.
Jones was suspended in April for the 2007 season by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for conduct detrimental to the league. He dropped his appeal of that punishment in June.
Goodell was asked about Jones' wrestling activities when he visited the Titans' camp Saturday. Goodell said it was up to Jones to decide what's in his best interest as he tries to earn his way back onto the field.
"I've often said that it's not about what you say, it's about what you do," Goodell said. "It's your actions. And I think the actions will have to determine that."
Jones has been arrested six times since being drafted by the Titans in April 2005, including June 22 when he turned himself in on two felony counts of coercion in a Las Vegas strip club fight that left a man paralyzed.
He wouldn't be the first Titan to make a TNA appearance. Titans defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch worked the corner for retired tight end Frank Wycheck at a TNA tag team match in June in Nashville.
Vanden Bosch said after Monday's morning practice that he consulted with Titans officials about what he could and could not do in that appearance. He called wrestling a "soap opera" for grown men and said Jones must weigh whether it's worth doing if team officials don't want him taking part.
"He has to keep continuing to take the little steps to get in good favor with his teammates and this organization," Vanden Bosch said. "I don't know what kind of step this is. It can be a good step. He also has to take steps to rehabilitate his image with the public."
Several Titans declined to talk about Jones. Tight end Ben Troupe said he would record Thursday night's show if the training camp schedule keeps him busy with meetings. He is hopeful that Jones will be careful.
"I hope it's worth it, and I hope it don't violate his contract either," Troupe said.