Amid another lost Jets season, Cade Klubnik offered a faint flicker of hope vs. Bills

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The man, 54 years old with gray in his beard and at his wit's end, quietly walked up some stairs and stood behind a lectern, listless. The fire that once burned inside Aaron Glenn on the first day as head coach of the New York Jets feels like it's flickering. The passion Glenn has for this job still burns inside of him, but his job is one that has a way of beating down the men who take it, to the bitter end. No Jets head coach leaves that chair happier than when they arrived.

Glenn's comportment Sunday after the Jets' 31-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills was a stark contrast to that of a 23-year-old quarterback with long, flowing brown hair at the very beginning of his Jets journey. Cade Klubnik stood just outside of a crowd of reporters in the Jets locker room as 37-year-old linebacker Demario Davis -- another beginning to see gray in his beard -- tried to explain another ill-fated Jets afternoon, as most of them have been in a season that started with so much promise. Klubnik shook his head in a frustration that looks familiar, though there is still some light behind his eyes and in his tone.

"It was fun to be out there," Klubnik said with a smile. "But fun's in the winning. I wish we would've come out of there with a win."

The Jets, of course, haven't done a lot of that this year, or for the last decade. The last winning season came in 2015. The last playoff season came in 2010. These Jets are 2-8 after falling to the Bills on Sunday. Glenn is now 0-10 in AFC East games and 5-22 in two seasons. The same problems that cost the Jets every week continue showing up in the same ways, every week. This is an offense that ran 33 plays in Bills territory and never scored a touchdown -- something they've failed to do for nine straight quarters. They rarely finish red zone drives in the end zone. They rarely make timely stops on defense. They routinely make costly mistakes, including committing penalties on third down, at inopportune times. And they often stumble into new comedic blunders, like on wide receiver Garrett Wilson's ill-fated attempt to lateral to tight end Kenyon Sadiq in the fourth quarter of a 12-point game. The fumble, of course, was recovered by the Bills, who proceeded to score on a 74-yard touchdown run on the very next play.

Sunday, there were more Bills fans inside MetLife Stadium than Jets fans -- by a wide margin. It got loud enough in their favor that it confused Wilson, thinking something good had just happened for the Jets. It hadn't.

It didn't for most of the day on Sunday.

Still, for a moment, Klubnik offered some semblance of excitement. It's not as if starting quarterback Geno Smith had been performing poorly this season. His statistics, in many respects, have been impressive. But he's also been captaining an offense that hardly ever capitalizes on opportunity and has largely wasted the most talented group of playmakers this team has had in a long time. At the end of the second quarter, Smith went into the medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion and didn't come out of the locker room at the start of the third quarter.

So, the Jets got their first taste of what it might look like if Klubnik takes over at quarterback in this lost season.

It looked promising at the beginning. The rest … not quite.

To understand the challenge for a backup quarterback getting thrown into a game situation, a rookie quarterback without an NFL snap to his name, no less, consider the context: Most backups haven't taken a single rep with the first-team offense dating back to training camp and even OTAs. Klubnik took some during the preseason, but that's it.

During the week, Klubnik has instead been running scout team against the Jets defense while Smith ran the first-team offense. Jets coaches -- including offensive coordinator Frank Reich, passing game coordinator Seth Ryan and quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave -- try to put Klubnik in situations that are as reminiscent of games as possible. Musgrave coaches Klubnik on his timing, footwork and helps give practice reps a game-speed type of feel.

"Just the way our coaches want to coach me, they always make every rep game-like and don't (let me) get comfortable being lackadaisical," Klubnik said.

Still, the defense can't hit him, so the quarterback isn't feeling a true pass rush.

Alas, this is what Klubnik had been preparing for since the Jets drafted him. He's watched the way Smith works, in practice and in games and even in the weight room, and took notes. He is in constant communication during games with his coaches, talking through situations. Sunday, Klubnik was at least able to leave the halftime locker room knowing he'd be playing at least the first series, and that's when he was at his best. He started things right off with a 29-yard completion to Wilson, someone who he's forged a bond with behind the scenes since they worked out together this summer in Texas.

On third down, Klubnik scrambled 8 yards for a first down, and then again for 11 yards on the next play -- two plays the 36-year-old Smith isn't quite capable of at this stage of his career. At the 9-yard-line, Klubnik got aggressive and tried hitting Wilson at the left side of the end zone. It was nearly intercepted. He was nearly picked off again on a throwaway to the back of the end zone. The Jets, as they tend to do, settled for a field goal out of that drive.

"I'll tell you what, that first drive that he did was pretty impressive," Glenn said. "Some of the throws he had were pretty impressive. His ability to maneuver around the pocket and evade some of these guys and make plays with his feet was impressive."

Said running back Breece Hall: "Didn't blink. I was actually pretty impressed, and even seeing how he was keeping his eyes downfield, seeing how poised he was in the huddle, and commanding the huddle. I was like, 'OK, he's got a lot more to him than what I thought,' especially having to come into this situation that he had to, just not being as prepared as you probably thought he would've been just because he's the No. 2 guy."

That's been a recurring theme around Klubnik since the summer -- his confidence. Call it moxy. He doesn't carry himself like a typical rookie quarterback, and no moment seems too big for him.

"The confidence definitely comes from preparation, and that's what the week's for: to finalize a game plan and get in there. I've got a lot of belief in myself," Klubnik said. "I got a lot of belief in myself, and there've been a lot of times in my life that nobody else believed in me, and I've had to believe in myself. I feel like I've always just had that mindset. I feel like that's what God has given me, a mindset of belief and not fear."

That's not nothing, though his mechanics, his footwork, his performance while under pressure all need to catch up to that belief in himself. It's not quite there yet.

The rest of the game was a mixed bag for Klubnik -- and probably eliminated any case to be made that Klubnik should take over for Smith the rest of the way. Even though the Jets keep losing in a lost season, Smith operates the Jets offense in a way that makes it possible to evaluate all of the pieces around him. And there's the added possibility that Smith will return to start for the Jets in 2027.

Smith did return on Sunday, but only for one drive that ended with, of course, a Jason Sanders field goal -- New York has eight field goals and zero touchdowns over the past two weeks. Then, Smith limped off the field, into the medical tent and eventually into the team's X-ray room, where doctors presumably checked his injured ankle.

On his second drive, Klubnik completed an 8-yard pass to Mason Taylor, then followed it up with an inaccurate attempt for Wilson downfield field -- Klubnik said a defender hit his arm as he threw -- that was easily picked off by Bills defensive back Davison Igbinosun, who then fumbled it right back to the Jets. In response, the Jets went three-and-out.

On the third drive, Klubnik was sacked on two out of three plays after holding onto the ball for just a little bit too long.

When the Jets got the ball with 7:36 remaining, the game was not completely out of reach. Klubnik completed a 14-yard pass to Adonai Mitchell, a 13-yarder to Wilson and a 24-yarder to Hall before a 9-yard Hall run got the Jets to Buffalo's 31-yard-line. Then, came the failed lateral on a designed hook-and-ladder play that failed miserably and was promptly followed up by Cook's game-sealing touchdown run.

The Jets got the ball back and Klubnik worked the Jets offense back into Bills territory, but it ended with an incomplete pass on fourth down. As the game ended, Klubnik met Bills star quarterback Josh Allen at midfield and exchanged jerseys.

Klubnik's final stats: 11 of 20 for 137 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception, with 26 rushing yards.

"I thought he did a good job," Wilson said. "That's a tough spot to be in for anybody. He's a guy that, from Day 1, none of us had any doubt about him being ready for a moment like this. He's a confident guy, great to be around, and I thought he's just super gritty. It's fun to watch him run around out there a little bit. Just try to make plays, get his feet wet."

After the game, Smith was seen being escorted out of the stadium on a golf cart. It's unclear what injury Smith suffered, or its severity, but the possibility looms that Klubnik will start his first game next week in Los Angeles against the 0-8 Chargers.

Whether he starts next week or not, Klubnik got his first taste of what life is like as a quarterback for the New York Jets.

"It's fun to feel something, to go get hit," Klubnik said. "It was fun."

It's fun to feel something.

A fitting sentiment for someone at the start of his Jets journey, just as Glenn feels the despair that comes near the end of his.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.