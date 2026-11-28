PITTSBURGH -- Hours after Aaron Rodgers' scorched-earth attempt to assassinate Mike McCarthy's character, the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach stood at a podium Wednesday to face the media. The benched quarterback had painted a picture of a coach unfit to lead an NFL team, accusing McCarthy of sleeping in meetings, failing to connect with defensive players and not doing enough film study. Asked why he was still the right person for the job, McCarthy delivered a passionate retort.

"I know how to win," McCarthy said. "And that's the facts."

Tensions in the locker room and the turmoil that surrounded the team threatened to turn the Black Friday showdown with the Denver Broncos into a disaster, pouring more gasoline on a situation that Mike Tomlin called a "dumpster fire." Denver came into the game sitting atop the competitive AFC West and riding a six-game winning streak. Even in a normal week, it would have been a test of the Steelers' ability to respond after a two-game losing streak and the drama created by DK Metcalf's ejection.

Well, add Friday's outcome to the long list of shocking developments that transpired this week. Behind a dominant defensive effort headlined by T.J. Watt's fumble recovery for a touchdown and Jalen Ramsey's pick-six, the Steelers captured a 27-5 victory over the Broncos.

It's a statement win on so many levels. It speaks volumes about the player leaders in the locker room and provides some level of optimism about Pittsburgh's ability to compete against quality competition. McCarthy may have work to do in building relationships and trust, but it appears he may not have entirely lost the locker room after all.

"That was a special win for us," McCarthy said after the game. "You look at what's happened the last two weeks, so we needed a win. And it was old-fashioned. It was black and blue, downhill."

Shortly after Rodgers took a blowtorch to the team, McCarthy called a meeting of the leadership council that ended with several players giving their head coach a hug. Before Thursday's practice, tight end Pat Freiermuth delivered a speech that stuck with many of his teammates.

"I was feeling passionate about what was going on," Freiermuth said. "It was from the heart -- what the Steelers mean to me and to my family and the Rooney family. No one really cares what we're going through, like at all. We're either gonna act soft about it or we're gonna go out there and do something about it."

"No one feels sorry for us," he added. "So we either come together or we look like fools on national television."

Those player-led leadership moments continued pregame. Cameron Heyward, widely viewed as the team captain, and Watt, whom recently promoted starting quarterback Mason Rudolph referred to as the "first lieutenant," both delivered their own messages.

"When tough times happen, they're just right for us," Heyward remembers telling the team. "We are built for this. … I can say those words. But I can't say enough good things about the men that believe in them. Our leadership is built on not just one person, but a group of guys believing and just trusting each other."

Words are nice. But the Steelers' defense backed it up with action. If someone had said one of the offenses would turn the ball over three times, fail to reach 100 yards of offense until the middle of the third quarter and be held out of the end zone entirely, it figured to be the Steelers. Instead, the Steelers' defense shut down the run, made the Broncos one-dimensional and capitalized on Denver QB Bo Nix's miscues.

"A situation happens and it can go one of two ways," Heyward said. "For our group to just strengthen and hold each other accountable and move forward is huge."

The support from the defense and the running game allowed Rudolph to play the role of a game manager in his first start of the season. Thrust into action in the middle of a short week, Rudolph stayed late at the facility Thursday and met early Friday morning to morph the game plan around the backup QB's strengths and the situation. With Rodgers behind center the first 10 games, Pittsburgh dropped back to pass on 63.5 percent of plays, the seventh-highest rate in the league. On Friday, the Steelers ran the ball a season-high 66 percent of plays (and utilized motion on a season-high 66 percent).

Running backs Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle combined for 117 rushing yards, while Rudolph went 9-for-15 for 142 yards and a touchdown pass to Metcalf. The Steelers' 15 pass attempts were the fewest by the franchise in any game since Week 15 of 2005. It's their first win with fewer than 10 completions since 2010.

McCarthy said he felt Rudolph played "outstanding." Heyward had a more colorful description.

"I'm just appreciative to have a guy when s-- hits the fan that says, 'All right, I have to step up,'" Heyward said.

While Rudolph wasn't asked to throw the ball often, he made sound decisions and delivered the ball with accuracy. He tapped into his playmakers' strengths several times, using Germie Bernard's run-after-catch to create a 58-yard gain, Metcalf's big body to win a 50-50 ball, Roman Wilson's speed to connect on a 37-yard post and Michael Pittman Jr.'s sure hands for a chain-moving third-down completion.

Rudolph's range of NFL experiences prepared him to step in unexpectedly. His long-standing relationships in the locker room also created a dynamic in which players rallied around their new QB.

"They all had the same mixed emotions that I did," Rudolph said. "I mean, just shocked. 'What on earth just happened?' when you wake up Wednesday morning. After the initial shock sort of passed through, they just made it known that they were with me. It wasn't like a 'Throw in the towel, season's over' vibe."

The mixed emotions that Rudolph mentioned were evident from players and fans alike. On one side, some fans poked fun at McCarthy. At least one group of tailgaters handed out ice cream sandwiches -- a jab in response to reports that McCarthy asks an assistant to get him sweet treats. One fan in a No. 12 Green Bay jersey held a sign that said: "1-2-3 Packers," McCarthy's now-infamous halftime breakdown on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I'm not gonna lie, it was pretty tough," Freiermuth said when asked about turning the page. "A lot of emotions. It was just a sad situation, but you know we just got to move on. Aaron's still one of my closest friends, but we just have to continue to move on and keep winning."

On the flip side, others outside the stadium placed a Steelers No. 8 T-shirt at the entrance of the porta-potty. When the Steelers started to run away with the lead, a smattering of fans burst into a "Goodbye Rodgers" chant. Another group chanted loud enough for the Prime microphones to capture, "F-- you Rodgers."

The heat surrounding McCarthy has cooled a bit -- at least for the moment. Will it last? From this point forward, every game is going to be viewed as a referendum on the coach. He still has a ways to go to win over at least some segment of the fanbase and maybe some of the locker room. But a dominant signature win over a playoff team is a big step in the right direction.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.