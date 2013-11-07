America's Team: Why it's time to part with Gronk

Here's a brief State of the Union: America's Team just lost Aaron Rodgers for an extended amount of time, and I know most of you aren't exactly going to brag to your grandkids one day about having once been part of a team led by Ryan Tannehill, so we need a replacement QB. Badly. We could always turn to the waiver wire scrap heap, but other team managers know that, so they also know they need to sweeten the deal if they want Gronk that badly. We could also use a much better running back to complement Marshawn Lynch, and productive RBs are very rarely found on waivers at this point in the year. This, however, is where we need trade partners more than they need us. America's Team needs to make a trade to balance out our roster. Our problems run deeper than just plugging in Case Keenum or Nick Foles from waivers and hoping they can fill in adequately until Rodgers returns -- if he even does at all.