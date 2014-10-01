America's Team: Week 5 decisions in the face of defeat

Published: Oct 01, 2014 at 05:00 AM

Last week, we asked if you wanted the good news or the bad news first. This week, there isn't much of anything good to say at all.

It might be painful to "look back" on the week that was, but we can only learn from our mistakes, so here goes nothing. Marcas Grant completely demolished America's Team in Week 4. Grant's three-player combo of Andrew Luck, Antonio Brown and Matt Forte alone combined for more points (72.50) than all of America's Team. As you can see by the box score to the right, it wasn't pretty.

Sure, we were already hurting with our main man Peyton Manning on a bye, but we still wouldn't have come close if he played (Joe Flacco gave us 25.38). It sure is nice to have the Sheriff back in action this week.

We definitely left some points on our bench too. Sammy Watkins (9.00), Chris Ivory (10.00) and Knile Davis (11.90) all put up more than some of our starters, so we'll have to re-evaluate heading into Week 5. We face NFL Fantasy LIVE host Molly Qerim next, and she has Aaron Rodgers anchoring her team. We'll have to hope for another poor outing from LeSean McCoy if we want any chance at a win.

Plus, we have to decide on starting either the Chargers defense against the Jets or the Bengals defense against the Patriots.

We had the No. 3 waiver priority and secured Giants' tight end Larry Donnell. Should we start him over Niles Paul this week? These decisions and more are all up to you, America!

You can help out America's Team by voting on who we should add, drop, start and sit in Week 5 and beyond right HERE, or by voting below.

You can scroll within the box below to see view and vote on Week 5 polls

