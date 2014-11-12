America's Team: Still fighting for a playoff spot

America's Team really needed a running back with both Chris Ivory and Denard Robinson on a bye this week and were able to pick up C.J. Anderson off the waiver wire. But do we start him over Reggie Bush, and Pierre Thomas if he's healthy? That's up to America to decide. Plus we'll need to pick up a defense to start in Week 11 since the Cowboys are on a bye and they were really a one-week streaming option against the Jaguars. So that decision is also up to America. Everything is riding on a win this week, so these decisions are more imporant than ever!