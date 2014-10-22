America's Team prevails, Adam Rank up next

Published: Oct 22, 2014 at 07:26 AM

Today brings good news America! With the second-highest point total of the week, America's Team prevailed over Matt "Money" Smith! It was a sweet victory as our trio of Peyton Manning, Sammy Watkins (great call on starting him) and Dez Bryant combined for 67.92 fantasy points. Money started Timothy Wright who posted a goose egg while Mark Ingram only managed 2.90 fantasy points. When all was said and done, America's Team won 100.32 - 83.78. Let's keep this rolling!

In Week 8, America's Team faces the one and only Adam Rank. His team is a force to reckon with and holds a record of 5-2. Rank has amazing depth at the running back position, and looks like he'll be starting Joique Bell, Ronnie Hillman and Jerick McKinnon against America's Team. He also owns Brandon Marshall and Randall Cobb, as well as Jimmy Graham, who could be limited by an injury for the second week in a row -- at least let's hope so. One interesting note about Rank's team is that he does not own a defense or a kicker, which is an interesting strategy to say the least. On paper, it seems like an uphill battle, but we just need a few strong performances and we might be able to pull out another win.

On the waiver wire this week, we were able to pick up Denard Robinson and the Dolphins' defense. We still need to grab a tight end since Larry Donnell is on a bye, so that decision (and a lot more) will be up to you, America:

America's Team will also need to decide who to start in our flex position. Should it be a receiver or a running back? And which player should we go with? These decisions are up to you, so make sure to place your votes!

You can help out America's Team by voting on who we should add, drop, start and sit in Week 8 and beyond right HERE, or by voting below.

You can scroll within the box below to see view and vote on Week 8 polls

