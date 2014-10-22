America's Team prevails, Adam Rank up next

In Week 8, America's Team faces the one and only Adam Rank. His team is a force to reckon with and holds a record of 5-2. Rank has amazing depth at the running back position, and looks like he'll be starting Joique Bell, Ronnie Hillman and Jerick McKinnon against America's Team. He also owns Brandon Marshall and Randall Cobb, as well as Jimmy Graham, who could be limited by an injury for the second week in a row -- at least let's hope so. One interesting note about Rank's team is that he does not own a defense or a kicker, which is an interesting strategy to say the least. On paper, it seems like an uphill battle, but we just need a few strong performances and we might be able to pull out another win.