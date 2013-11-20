America's Team: Playoffs? Check. Best record next

Kick your feet up and enjoy a cold one, America ... you're in the playoffs.
Thanks to your Week 11 win over Jason Smith's Agony and Ivory, you have a two-game lead in Division 1 of the NFL Fantasy LIVE Experts' League with two games to play. The win gives you a sweep (and the tiebreaker) over Smith heading down to the end of the fantasy regular season.
But this isn't time to rest on your red, white and blue laurels. There's a chance for this team to finish with the best record in the league. At the moment, America's Team is 8-3, the same as El Presidente (Adam Rank) and Suhey's Soup Sifter (Matt "Money" Smith). And talk about two teams going in opposite directions; Sifter has been on fire with five straight wins. Meanwhile, El Presidente is facing slumping in the polls, having lost three in a row.
Of course, you're rolling along pretty well yourselves. Team America has won three straight -- and that includes the week in which Aaron Rodgers was injured and left the game with fewer than two fantasy points. Life is good for America.
Yet a new week brings new questions that need to be answered. To see the entire rundown, you can check out the America's Team page on Fantasy Genius.
This week's big question surrounds the running back position. Marshawn Lynch is on a bye, so he'll be eating Skittles from his couch. That's great for him. Not so good for you. That means you have a decision to make.
There's one guy on your roster you could go with ... Mark Ingram. He had the huge week against Dallas in Week 10, then went back to being a non-factor against the 49ers in Week 11. This week, he goes up against the Falcons, who have been pretty awful against the run this season, but have been an even bigger train wreck over the past month.
Or you can hit the waiver wire -- there's the red-hot Chris Ogbonnaya against the suspect Steelers run defense. You can try Joique Bell, although with the Lions playing indoors, the issue of Reggie Bush being a "mudder" won't come into play. Maybe Montee Ball gets back into the end zone this week. Or maybe Mike Tolbert goes Mike Tolbert and pulls a score or two from close range.
Waiting at the end of it all is a matchup with Dave Dameshek's Kool Kats. They've lost five straight, but beware a cornered Kat -- they tend to fight back. Pulling out a win gets you one step closer to the best record in the league with one regular-season game left to play.
And as always, if there's a free agent you think we should make a run after, let us know. Tweet us @NFLFantasy with #AmericasTeam. In the meantime, be sure to vote and help us set your lineup.
Good luck and happy Week 12. Go America!