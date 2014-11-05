America's Team: Good problems to have

For now, we look to Week 10 and our matchup against NFL Fantasy LIVE analyst Akbar Gbajabiamila. He's currently in last place with a 1-8 record but has A.J. Green and possibly the return of a healthy Calvin Johnson this week which is a scary combo. He'll also need to pick up a running back with Alfred Morris on a bye. Poor Frank Gore isn't helping Akbar or any other fantasy owners this season.