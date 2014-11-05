America's Team: Good problems to have

After two straight wins, America's Team was defeated in Week 9 by Molly Qerim's squad with a score of 111.96 to 85.36. It's the second time this season that Qerim beat America and she just so happened to have the highest point total of the NFL Fantasy LIVE league this week.
Only two players on Qerim's roster failed to reach double-digits (Ben Tate, Larry Fitzgerald) and Eli Manning posted a solid 22.16 points which really helped her out. America's Team was let down by Dez Bryant (7.50) and Branden Oliver (2.60) and Russell Wilson only managed a measly 10.26 points. Maybe we're missing Peyton Manning? But even if we had him we still would have lost.
The road ahead may be tough but it's not impossible. With a 3-6 record, if America's Team wins the rest of its matchups we can finish at 7-6 and have a shot at the playoffs -- depending on how a few other teams do.
For now, we look to Week 10 and our matchup against NFL Fantasy LIVE analyst Akbar Gbajabiamila. He's currently in last place with a 1-8 record but has A.J. Green and possibly the return of a healthy Calvin Johnson this week which is a scary combo. He'll also need to pick up a running back with Alfred Morris on a bye. Poor Frank Gore isn't helping Akbar or any other fantasy owners this season.
America's Team picked up Steven Jackson and the Dallas Cowboys' defense on the waiver wire this week and we have a few tough lineup decisions to make which you can vote on below.
You can help out America's Team by voting on who we should add, drop, start and sit in Week 10 and beyond right HERE, or by voting below.
You can scroll within the box below to view and vote on Week 10 polls.