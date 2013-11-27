America's Team: Chasing the No. 1 seed

Things that America's Team has to be thankful for...
How does a first-round bye and a shot at the number one overall seed in the playoffs sound? Sounds like a reason to carve an extra slice of turkey and sleep easy on the couch.
That's the case for your squad right now. Last week's win over Dave Dameshek's Kool Kats in the NFL Fantasy LIVE Experts League locked up no worse than the second seed in the postseason. But why stop there? Keep your foot on the gas and aim for the brass ring. Or something like that.
But to do that, you'll need to beat Marcas Grant's recently resurgent Championship Fring. It would take a small miracle for him to make the playoffs, but you know he'd certainly like to finish the season on a positive note ... and that would mean spoiling your shot at the No. 1 seed.
So there's one question you need to answer -- who will be your starting quarterback in the final week of the fantasy regular season?
The bloom is off the rose for Case Keenum, but this week he faces a New England Patriots defense that has been fairly vulnerable against fantasy quarterbacks.
Or you can try your luck on the waiver wire. There's Alex Smith who has found some life recently and has a favorable outlook against the Denver Broncos. Or do you try the red-hot Carson Palmer against the woebegone Philadelphia Eagles? Maybe Eli Manning is more to your liking on Sunday night versus a horrid Washington outfit.
Plus, you might want to do a little scoreboard watching. America's Team is currently tied with Adam Rank for the best record in the league, but Rank holds the tiebreaker by virtue of his win over you earlier in the season. However, if Team America can take down Championship Fring and Akbar Gbajabiamila's Coup d'etat can topple El Presidente, you'll really have something to be thankful for.
So grab a plate and keep your smartphone close, because the final week of the fantasy regular season is sure to offer some intrigue. Let's go!
And as always, if there's a free agent you think we should make a run after, let us know. Tweet us @NFLFantasy with #AmericasTeam. In the meantime, be sure to vote and help us set your lineup.
Good luck and happy Week 13. Go America!