America's Team: Chasing the No. 1 seed

Published: Nov 27, 2013 at 10:47 AM

Things that America's Team has to be thankful for...

How does a first-round bye and a shot at the number one overall seed in the playoffs sound? Sounds like a reason to carve an extra slice of turkey and sleep easy on the couch.

That's the case for your squad right now. Last week's win over Dave Dameshek's Kool Kats in the NFL Fantasy LIVE Experts League locked up no worse than the second seed in the postseason. But why stop there? Keep your foot on the gas and aim for the brass ring. Or something like that.

But to do that, you'll need to beat Marcas Grant's recently resurgent Championship Fring. It would take a small miracle for him to make the playoffs, but you know he'd certainly like to finish the season on a positive note ... and that would mean spoiling your shot at the No. 1 seed.

So there's one question you need to answer -- who will be your starting quarterback in the final week of the fantasy regular season?

The bloom is off the rose for Case Keenum, but this week he faces a New England Patriots defense that has been fairly vulnerable against fantasy quarterbacks.

Or you can try your luck on the waiver wire. There's Alex Smith who has found some life recently and has a favorable outlook against the Denver Broncos. Or do you try the red-hot Carson Palmer against the woebegone Philadelphia Eagles? Maybe Eli Manning is more to your liking on Sunday night versus a horrid Washington outfit.

Plus, you might want to do a little scoreboard watching. America's Team is currently tied with Adam Rank for the best record in the league, but Rank holds the tiebreaker by virtue of his win over you earlier in the season. However, if Team America can take down Championship Fring and Akbar Gbajabiamila's Coup d'etat can topple El Presidente, you'll really have something to be thankful for.

So grab a plate and keep your smartphone close, because the final week of the fantasy regular season is sure to offer some intrigue. Let's go!

And as always, if there's a free agent you think we should make a run after, let us know. Tweet us @NFLFantasy with #AmericasTeam. In the meantime, be sure to vote and help us set your lineup.

Good luck and happy Week 13. Go America!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL stats and records, Week 15: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts closes in on Cam Newton records

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Find out what the other notable feats were from Week 15.

news

Cowboys clinch second straight playoff trip thanks to Giants win

Despite a 40-34 overtime loss to the the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dallas clinched a playoff berth.

news

Who will win wide-open NFC South race? Making a case for still-alive Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Bucs

The NFC South is the NFL's lone division where all four teams are still alive in the race for first place. Jim Trotter states the case for each contender and offers his prediction for who will end up with the crown.

news

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers on lateral that led to loss: 'I didn't see Chandler Jones at the time'

Reacting instinctively, Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers received a lateral, then backtracked in search of a new target. He found one in quarterback Mac Jones near midfield, but didn't see the man wearing No. 55 in silver and black.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE