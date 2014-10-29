America's Team: Blockbuster trade in the works

All right America, first thing's first. We put up the highest point total in the NFL Fantasy LIVE league after all was said and done in Week 8 on our way to a second straight victory. Let's pat ourselves on the back for that one. This time, Adam Rank was the victim. Our Miami Dolphins defense pickup paid off as they put up 26.00 points for us while Peyton Manning (23.44 points), Sammy Watkins (21.70 points), Chris Ivory (16.30 points) and Mohamed Sanu (15.20 points) all came through big time for America's Team.
Rank suffered from poor outings by Joique Bell (6.10 points) and Brandon Marshall (3.50 points). In the end, America's Team won 129.04 to 94.88.
Looking ahead to Week 9, we have Sammy Watkins on a bye and there's a chance A.J. Green could play which might limit Sanu's fantasy numbers a bit, so there will be some important decisions to make as Sunday draws closer.
But let's get to the really important matters of this week. We have been offered a doozy of a trade from Michael Fabiano. Right now, he's sitting pretty with a 6-2 record at the top of Division 2 and to be honest, the guy's roster is stacked. He's not a Hall of Fame fantasy writer for nothing.
Here's what his roster looks like:
Starters:
QB:Russell Wilson
RB1:DeMarco Murray
RB2:Marshawn Lynch
WR1:Demaryius Thomas
WR2:Mike Wallace
FLEX:T.Y. Hilton (yeah, in the flex, no big deal)
TE:Jordan Reed
K:Cody Parkey
DEF:Kansas City Chiefs
Bench:
RB:Rashad Jennings
RB:Robert Turbin
RB:Andre Williams
WR:Josh Gordon
WR:Alshon Jeffery
QB:Ben Roethlisberger
There's no question that Wilson is a top-five fantasy quarterback this season, but he seems to want an upgrade at the position and is willing to pay for it. There are currently two offers on the table from Fabs:
Keep in mind that Peyton Manning was America's first-round pick, and he has yet to finish a week with fewer than 20 fantasy points. So do we wheel and deal with Fabs on this one? Should we counter his offer? It's all up to you America so make sure you make your vote known in the polls above!
But wait … the plot thickens. NFL Fantasy LIVE anchor James Koh actually offered America's Team two trades as well, both for Peyton Manning! So now we have four trades on the table and it seems like everyone is gunning for the Sheriff (bad pun intended). Here are the offers from James Koh:
So we have some big decisions to make this week regarding trade talks, and a lot of lineup and add/drop housekeeping to iron out before our Week 9 rematch against Molly Querim's team. She actually beat us by just seven points back in Week 5, so it's definitely time for some revenge.
You can help out America's Team by voting on who we should add, drop, start and sit in Week 9 and beyond right HERE, or by voting below.
You can scroll within the box below to see view and vote on Week 9 polls