America's Team: Blockbuster trade in the works

All right America, first thing's first. We put up the highest point total in the NFL Fantasy LIVE league after all was said and done in Week 8 on our way to a second straight victory. Let's pat ourselves on the back for that one. This time, Adam Rank was the victim. Our Miami Dolphins defense pickup paid off as they put up 26.00 points for us while Peyton Manning (23.44 points), Sammy Watkins (21.70 points), Chris Ivory (16.30 points) and Mohamed Sanu (15.20 points) all came through big time for America's Team.