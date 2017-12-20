Around the NFL

Ameer Abdullah on Lions demotion: I'll 'grow from' it

Published: Dec 20, 2017 at 01:44 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Detroit's forever-maligned running game has undergone a face lift in recent weeks, all to the detriment of Ameer Abdullah.

The Lions have reshuffled the deck at running back since Thanksgiving, handing a greater share of the carries to Theo Riddick and Tion Green instead of Abdullah. After recording at least 10 carries in his 10 prior games this season, Abdullah settled for six for 14 yards and one for eight against Minnesota on Turkey Day and Chicago in Week 15, respectively.

Abdullah was honest Monday about how his apparent demotion made him feel, telling the Detroit Free Press, "It's definitely frustrating. It's definitely something that I just want to take in and do my best to grow from it. That's it."

Riddick filled in for Abdullah in Weeks 13 and 14 while Abdullah was dealing with a neck injury and has had more of an impact in both the running and passing game. Throughout the past three weeks, Riddick had 27 carries for 99 yards (3.7 yards per carry), 14 catches for 117 yards and three total touchdowns. On the season, Abdullah has 151 carries for 513 yards (3.4 YPC), 23 receptions for 146 yards and four total touchdowns.

In addition to Riddick seeing more time, the rookie back Green has jumped into the rotation, rushing the ball 26 times for 101 yards and a score over the last three weeks. Green led Detroit in carries (10) during last week's win.

Abdullah doesn't understand why he's getting the cold shoulder for the Jims -- coach Caldwell and coordinator Cooter.

"Wouldn't know why I would be," he said. "There's no specific thing that would put me there."

Detroit took Abdullah in the second round of the 2015 draft with hopes that, with his speed and balance, Abdullah could be the next great Lions back, one to finally take up the mantle from Barry Sanders. But instead, Abdullah, in his three years in Detroit, has yet to produce a 100-yard rushing game. No Lions back has since recently retired tailback Reggie Bush broke the century mark in 2012.

With its playoff dreams hanging in the balance, Detroit is looking for a spark from its league-worst running back group. Abdullah is just an old flame.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers trade up to select Ole Miss QB Matt Corral in third round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers traded up to select quarterback Matt Corral with the No. 94 overall pick on Friday during the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Titans trade up to select Liberty QB Malik Willis in third round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans traded up to select quarterback Malik Willis with the No. 86 overall pick on Friday during the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Eagles select Georgia LB Nakobe Dean in third round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles selected linebacker Nakobe Dean with the No. 83 overall pick on Friday during the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Falcons select Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder in third round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons selected quarterback Desmond Ridder with the No. 74 overall pick on Friday during the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Bills select Georgia RB James Cook with pick No. 63

The Buffalo Bills selected Georgia running back James Cook with the 63rd overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Steelers select Georgia WR George Pickens with No. 52 overall pick

With the No. 52 overall pick in the draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Georgia wide receiver George Pickens in the second round Friday in Las Vegas.

news

Chiefs select Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs selected wide receiver Skyy Moore with the No. 54 overall pick on Friday during the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Cardinals select Colorado St. TE Trey McBride in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals continue to use the draft to add playmakers for quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals selected Colorado St. tight end Trey McBride with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night in Las Vegas.

news

Patriots trade up to select Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots traded up to select wide receiver Tyquan Thornton with the No. 50 overall pick on Friday during the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Ravens select Michigan LB David Ojabo in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens selected linebacker David Ojabo with the No. 45 overall pick on Friday during the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Seahawks select Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

Seattle selected Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III with the 41st overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday in Las Vegas.

news

Jets trade up to select Iowa State RB Breece Hall in Round 2 of 2022 NFL Draft

The New York Jets traded up to select the first running back of the draft, Iowa State's Breece Hall, with the No. 36 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW