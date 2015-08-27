Around the NFL

Ameer Abdullah fine with committee in Lions' backfield

Published: Aug 27, 2015 at 05:03 AM

Though fantasy owners will be infinitely curious, Ameer Abdullah doesn't seem too interested in probing questions about his workload.

The second-round pick, arguably the most talked about rookie back of the preseason, is just fine sharing carries with a talented Lions backfield, and he's not afraid to say it.

"It's not really about me," he said, via the Detroit Free Press. "I always hear a lot of questions like, 'How do you get used to it? How do you? How does Ameer adjust to things?' But at the end of the day, you've got to realize it's not about you.

"We have a lot of team-oriented goals for this team in the future. We want to be a playoff team. We want to go far into the playoffs. Taking that into account, there's certain things necessary to get that team there, and if that's to be a running back team by committee, I'm going to be that guy. And when I'm in, I'm going to make sure I make an impact."

For Abdullah, there's no reason not to be interested in a back-by-committee approach. As we've seen countless times, running backs burn out from extended use, especially misuse by teams who don't have the depth to highlight a certain skillset.

While there's no doubt Abdullah will get plenty of love in Joe Lombardi's offense, it will be measured.

And Abdullah is just fine with that.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

