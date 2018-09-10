Around the NFL

Ameer Abdullah a healthy scratch for Lions vs. Jets

Published: Sep 10, 2018 at 11:09 AM
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

The Detroit Lions' inactives for Monday night's game includes the team's leading rusher from 2017.

Running back Ameer Abdullah won't play against the New York Jets, the Lions announced.

With Abdullah not participating, the Lions are going with LeGarrette Blount, Theo Riddick and rookie Kerryon Johnson as the top options out of the backfield.

Abdullah enters the final year of his contract, which pays a base salary of $876,745, but being a healthy scratch in Week 1 doesn't help his cause to earn a bigger contract when he's eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2019.

The Lions have ranked at or near the bottom of the league in rushing for three straight seasons. They've addressed the issue over the offseason by signing Blount and selecting Johnson in the second round of the draft.

In addition to Abdullah, Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson is inactive. Wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, linebacker Josh Martin and defensive back Marcus Maye won't play for the Jets.

