Amaro on Rex Ryan ripping him: 'That's the way he is'

The young Jets tight end agitated Ryan after suggesting that last year's Gang Green squad lacked accountability, a charge that prompted Rex -- now coaching the Bills -- to call Amaro "full of (expletive)."
"I guess it's just one of those things," Amaro said Tuesday, per NJ.com. "I'm not really sure what you want me to say. That's the way he is, I guess. I didn't take it as any insult. I really didn't even look at any of them (Ryan's comments), besides the first one. I'm just worried about this team and what we have to do now.
"Honestly, I really wasn't worried about it," Amaro said. "I had no intention of attacking anybody, especially Rex. I have the utmost respect for the guy. He gave me a chance to play in this league before anyone else, so that's an everlasting thank you to him. I was really just talking to the players mostly, our team now (with the initial comments about accountability), and I'm not really worried about what happened last year. I just worry about winning, and that's all we're worried about with this coaching staff and with this team now."
To be fair to Amaro, veteran offensive guard Willie Colon went out of his way to back the pass catcher's claims that players were late to meetings last season. Still, locker-room loyalty has rarely been an issue for Ryan, one of the league's most popular players' coaches.
With any luck, this increasingly tedious war of words will soon vanish into the ether, giving way to battles on the field, where Ryan recently promised that Amaro is "gonna be accountable when we go to play him."
