Amaro on Rex Ryan ripping him: 'That's the way he is'

"Honestly, I really wasn't worried about it," Amaro said. "I had no intention of attacking anybody, especially Rex. I have the utmost respect for the guy. He gave me a chance to play in this league before anyone else, so that's an everlasting thank you to him. I was really just talking to the players mostly, our team now (with the initial comments about accountability), and I'm not really worried about what happened last year. I just worry about winning, and that's all we're worried about with this coaching staff and with this team now."