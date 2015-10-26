Amari Cooper is Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper has earned Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors for his performance in the Raiders' win over the San Diego Chargers. Cooper caught five passes for 133 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 37-29 win. Cooper received 44 percent of the votes to finish ahead of Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (29), St. Louis Rams running back Todd Gurley (15), New Orleans Saints linebacker Stephone Anthony (7) and Jacksonville Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon (5).
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Todd Gurley, St. Louis Rams
Gurley had 19 carries (6.7 avg.) for 128 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' 24-6 win against the Cleveland Browns.
T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville Jaguars
Yeldon had 20 carries (5.8 avg.) for 115 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 34-31 win over the Buffalo Bills in London.
Eric Kendricks, Minnesota Vikings
Kendricks recorded six tackles, two sacks and three tackles for a loss in the Vikings' 28-19 win against the Detroit Lions.
Stephone Anthony, New Orleans Saints
Anthony recorded seven tackles, an interception and a pass defensed in the Saints' 27-21 win against the Indianapolis Colts.