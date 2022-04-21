Amari Cooper 'elated' to join Browns, holds no ill will toward Cowboys

Having been traded once before in his NFL career, Amari Cooper knows full well the business of the league.

Thus, after being traded for a second time -- going from the Dallas Cowboys to the Cleveland Browns -- he holds no ill will toward the 'Boys and is elated for another fresh start.

"I wouldn't say I just wanted to leave, but at the same time, it's never personal, it's just business and that's part of the business of being in this league," Cooper told reporters Wednesday, via USA Today. "Things like that happen all the time, players get cut, players get traded.

"There's no player in the league who's still in the league from 30 years ago. It all comes to an end at some point. With that said, I am excited about this new chapter, and I embrace it. I look forward to the future here."

The Cowboys agreed to trade Cooper to the Browns back on March 12, but there were rumblings that the four-time Pro Bowler was going to be moved prior to that. So, there was little shock when the deal came to fruition.

"It's not like back in the day. I had a coach when I was in Oakland who played wide receiver for 10 years, Rob Moore, he got traded. He didn't even know about it because there was no social media, so guys were interviewing him and asking him questions and that's how he found out," Cooper said. "But it's always something looming when you're about to get traded or something like that, so you kind of know. So I wasn't really surprised at all."

Though being traded wasn't a stunning development, where Cooper would land was an unknown. He found out he was headed to Cleveland from his friends and was plenty pleased with the destination.

"My friends called me right away. I woke up, just saw a whole bunch of text messages and stuff like that. Guys were like, 'Man, you're lucky,'" Cooper said. "Some of my former teammates. I was like, 'What?' Then I checked social media, the news and found out that information.

"I was happy. I was elated."

Cooper was part of an excellent wide receiver corps in Dallas that also included CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson. Now, he's unquestionably the top dog in a Browns WR stable with a dearth of experienced talent. Cooper is a huge addition to the offense overall, one that boasts an outstanding offensive line, a pair of excellent running backs and a talented quarterback.

Cooper has earned Pro Bowl nods and 1,000-yard seasons with the Raiders and Cowboys. He'll look to do the same in Cleveland, leaving no baggage of ill will from his time in Dallas as he embarks on a fresh start in the NFL for a third time.