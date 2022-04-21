Around the NFL

Amari Cooper 'elated' to join Browns, holds no ill will toward Cowboys

Published: Apr 20, 2022 at 10:59 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Having been traded once before in his NFL career, Amari Cooper knows full well the business of the league.

Thus, after being traded for a second time -- going from the Dallas Cowboys to the Cleveland Browns -- he holds no ill will toward the 'Boys and is elated for another fresh start.

"I wouldn't say I just wanted to leave, but at the same time, it's never personal, it's just business and that's part of the business of being in this league," Cooper told reporters Wednesday, via USA Today. "Things like that happen all the time, players get cut, players get traded.

"There's no player in the league who's still in the league from 30 years ago. It all comes to an end at some point. With that said, I am excited about this new chapter, and I embrace it. I look forward to the future here."

The Cowboys agreed to trade Cooper to the Browns back on March 12, but there were rumblings that the four-time Pro Bowler was going to be moved prior to that. So, there was little shock when the deal came to fruition.

"It's not like back in the day. I had a coach when I was in Oakland who played wide receiver for 10 years, Rob Moore, he got traded. He didn't even know about it because there was no social media, so guys were interviewing him and asking him questions and that's how he found out," Cooper said. "But it's always something looming when you're about to get traded or something like that, so you kind of know. So I wasn't really surprised at all."

Though being traded wasn't a stunning development, where Cooper would land was an unknown. He found out he was headed to Cleveland from his friends and was plenty pleased with the destination.

"My friends called me right away. I woke up, just saw a whole bunch of text messages and stuff like that. Guys were like, 'Man, you're lucky,'" Cooper said. "Some of my former teammates. I was like, 'What?' Then I checked social media, the news and found out that information.

"I was happy. I was elated."

Cooper was part of an excellent wide receiver corps in Dallas that also included CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson. Now, he's unquestionably the top dog in a Browns WR stable with a dearth of experienced talent. Cooper is a huge addition to the offense overall, one that boasts an outstanding offensive line, a pair of excellent running backs and a talented quarterback.

Cooper has earned Pro Bowl nods and 1,000-yard seasons with the Raiders and Cowboys. He'll look to do the same in Cleveland, leaving no baggage of ill will from his time in Dallas as he embarks on a fresh start in the NFL for a third time.

"Obviously when you come into a new environment, it feels like getting drafted all over again or feels like the first day of summer workouts in college," Cooper said. "I've been in this situation before. It's cool getting to know new people, being in a new environment, getting to explore a different part of the country that I've never been to."

Related Content

news

Safety Xavier McKinney: Giants 'not so uptight' anymore with Brian Daboll as head coach

With the departure of Joe Judge and his old-school approach and the subsequent arrival of Brian Daboll, there's a little more fun to be had in Gotham these days, according to safety Xavier McKinney.

news

Former Cardinals Patrick Peterson, Chase Edmonds don't think Kyler Murray will finish career with Arizona

Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds joined Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson's All Things Covered podcast and both former Cardinals players predicted Kyler Murray would not finish his career with Arizona

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, April 20

Following a missed 2021 season due to complications stemming from a rare blood disorder, veteran defensive lineman Vinny Curry is back with the Jets. Plus more signings and NFL draft prospect visits.

news

Kevin Stefanski mum on 'fluid' Baker Mayfield situation as Browns gather for workouts

Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs are at the Browns facility as the team begins offseason work, but Baker Mayfield is not. Coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the former starter's absence.

news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley on returning to form after injuries: 'I want to go out there and prove (myself)'

Saquon Barkley spoke to the media on Wednesday as the Giants opened up their first voluntary training camp of the offseason. The running back said that after a disappointing last few seasons, he is ready to prove to the haters and to the organization that drafted him that he can still contribute the way he did early in his career.

news

Eagles GM Howie Roseman on amassing more capital in 2023 draft: 'We're excited about Jalen Hurts'

When the Eagles traded a 2022 first-round pick for more draft capital in 2023, it begged the question whether they were committed to starting QB Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman addressed those questions Wednesday.

news

Deebo Samuel requests 49ers to trade him; WR unwilling to engage in contract talks

WR Deebo Samuel said he has asked the San Francisco 49ers to trade him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones: You don't win the Super Bowl in the offseason

Stephen Jones noted Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys aren't "done yet in free agency," but highlighted that even the future additions -- including in next week's draft -- wouldn't make or break the team.

news

Falcons LT Jake Matthews: 'Definitely surreal' Matt Ryan is no longer in Atlanta

Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews spent eight seasons protecting quarterback Matt Ryan's blind side. But now with Ryan in Indianapolis, Marcus Mariota is expected to start under center.

news

Justin Fields hopes new coaching staff 'will just tailor the plays to my skill set'

In his rookie campaign, Bears quarterback Justin Fields started 10 games, completing 58.9% of his passes for 1,870 yards, seven TDs, 10 interceptions and a 73.2 passer rating. There were flashes of a big arm and athletic ability, but inconsistent processing led to struggles.

news

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. confident 'momentum and everything hasn't slowed down' after torn meniscus sidelined him for 2021 season

With Kevin O'Connell taking over the Vikings' head coaching reins, there is optimism aplenty in the Twin Cities, particularly for the offense, and tight end Irv Smith's healthy return is even more reason for anticipation.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW