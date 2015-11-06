Amari Cooper, Antonio Brown top Week 9 DFS plays

Melvin Gordon - Before you close the window, just know I am the antithesis of a Melvin Gordon truther. He was my fourth ranked running back coming out of this draft, and I figured he'd struggle early as a pro. Before the season, I wrote why I was completely out on his redraft price, and I've probably used him zero times in DFS this year. However, I'll turn to him in a handful of lineups in Week 9. The similarly offensive line-deficient Minnesota Vikings manhandled the Chicago Bears on the front line last week. So while Gordon doesn't have great blocking, the Bears (4.48 yards per carry allowed) may be the softest front he's faced thus far as a pro. Even more enticing, the Chargers are back to really trying to make Melvin Gordon happen. They stuffed him with 23 touches last week, despite it being a perfect script for Danny Woodhead. Perhaps they know their season slipped down the drain, and are now trying to evaluate their first-round pick for the future. Gordon might not be that great of a running back, but he's not a worthless player. At some point, his talent will show up in the stat sheet, and at the very least, all these touches will result in him finding the end zone. With all the disappointment, the DFS community is completely off him. He was just 1.2 percent owned on the Thursday slate, and his value has dropped into a range where you're risking nothing by playing him. Gordon could be yet another key to getting up to Mark Ingram and two stud receivers in a GPP, and if he gets into the end zone for his first career score, you're cooking.