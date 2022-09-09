Titans agree to terms with safety Amani Hooker on three-year extension worth more than $33M

The Tennessee Titans are locking up ascending safety Amani Hooker.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Titans agreed to terms with Hooker on a three-year extension worth more than $33 million, per sources informed of the pact. Hooker is guaranteed $19.5 million on the deal and will receive a $10 million signing bonus, Rapoport added.

A fourth-round selection in 2019, Hooker was entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. The extension ties him to Tennessee through the 2025 season.

In three seasons, Hooker has developed into a key player on the Titans' young back end. He started 12 games in 2021, compiling 62 tackles and one interception -- adding a pick in the playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He generated four INTs in 2020 in a rotational role.