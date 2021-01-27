Amanda Gorman, three honorary captains to participate in Super Bowl LV coin toss

Published: Jan 27, 2021 at 01:16 PM
Associated Press

NEW YORK -- The NFL has selected three people who have served during the coronavirus pandemic as honorary captains for the Super Bowl along with inaugural poet Amanda Gorman for an original poem.

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Wednesday that educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Marine veteran James Martin will take part in the coin toss on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida. The trio was picked for embodying the NFL's message of "It Takes All of Us" this season.

Gorman, the country's first National Youth Poet Laureate, recited "The Hill We Climb" at the Biden inauguration Jan. 20. She will recite her poem about the trio's impact before the game, which will be televised and shown inside Raymond James Stadium.

Davis made sure to get his students and their families in Los Angeles devices and internet access, and he also hosted tech workshops to help people learn how to use the devices.

Dorner, who lost two grandparents to COVID-19, is the COVID ICU nurse manager at Tampa General Hospital and represents healthcare workers across the country as honorary captain.

Martin helped veterans, high school athletes and local youth connect virtually through the Wounded Warrior Project and by livestreaming events in Pittsburgh. He volunteered to livestream every home football game for Aliquippa High School so families could watch. He also has taken in needy children in his neighborhood.

"During this incredibly challenging time in our lives, Trimaine, Suzie, and James have exemplified the essence of leadership, each in their own way," Goodell said. "We are grateful for their commitment and proud to share their stories and recognize them during this special moment on Super Bowl Sunday."

