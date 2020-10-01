NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Alvin Kamara: Saints will 'get back on track and everybody will shut up'

Published: Oct 01, 2020 at 08:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The sky is not falling in New Orleans. It just feels that way to Saints fans.

After a 1-2 start following Sunday night's loss to Green Bay, the question buzzing around the league is, what's the issue with a Saints team that was expected to contend for a Super Bowl? In a year with an abbreviated offseason, one would think a veteran team with continuity like New Orleans would have gotten off to a hot start. Instead, Sean Payton's team stumbled out of the gate. Again.

Within the building, however, players aren't fretting.

"When you're losing it's easy to point fingers, say this and say that. But we'll get back on track and everybody will shut up," ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ said, via Luke Johnson of the Times-Picayune.

Kamara has been the Saints' best player through three weeks, single-handedly keeping them in Sunday's contest against Green Bay.

The biggest issues surrounding the Saints has been a defense that hasn't pressured the QB consistently and gotten burned in the secondary. Given the names and players on D, it's as surprising a poor start as any unit in the league. ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ has been on the struggle bus through three weeks, earning just seven pressures, per Pro Football Focus, which puts him tied for 37th among all edge defenders with at least 90 snaps played. With ﻿Marcus Davenport﻿ out with injury, getting little pressure off the edge has exposed the secondary, which has given up big plays, including Pro Bowl corner Marshon Lattimore.

While the defense has been a problem through three weeks, ﻿Drew Brees﻿' struggles have been magnified with Michael Thomas out due to injury. With Brees unwilling or unable to pull the trigger on field-stretching plays, the Saints offense has been playing in a phone booth.

Without Thomas there to turn short passes into solid gains, the Saints are over-reliant on Kamra's tackle-breaking ability. Kamara leads the Saints in rushing with 153 yards and receiving with 285 through three games. His 438 scrimmage yards leads the NFL.

The running back, however, defended his QB vociferously.

"I'm fine with Drew. It's early in the season. Everybody outside of this building has something to say and quite honestly I don't really give a damn," he noted.

The good news for New Orleans is they've been here before. Rocky starts aren't anything new under Sean Payton. Zero times in the past three years have the Saints started 3-0, and yet they've won the division each time. A 1-2 start might be out of the ordinary, but that one win coming against a division foe is a plus.

Likewise, Brees has struggled out of the gate before and come back strong. Per NextGen Stats, since 2016 Brees has started out a season with an EPA (expected points added) under 30 four times in five years through three games. While his completion percentage is down this year, it was below 70 percent through three weeks in both 2016 and 2017.

Brees has bounced back before. At 41 years old, can he do it again?

The Saints need that comeback to start Sunday on the road against a Lions defense that has been carved up like a Thanksgiving bird. If the struggles continue in Detroit -- especially if Thomas returns -- then a little more concern will be warranted.

Related Content

news

Thursday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 4

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins did not practice for the second consecutive day because of an ankle injury. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Thursday.
news

Steelers-Titans game postponed to later in season amid Titans' additional positive cases

The NFL announced it is rescheduling this week's Steelers-Titans game to later in the season after an additional Titans player and one personnel tested positive for COVID-19. It will not be played Week 4.
news

Ravens sign CB Marlon Humphrey to 5-year contract extension worth $97.5M

Marlon Humphrey is staying in Baltimore for a while. The Ravens signed the cornerback to a five-year extension worth $97.5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Bills QB Josh Allen among NFL Players of the Month

The first month of the 2020 NFL season is in the books and the NFL Players of the Month have been announced with two top-flight quarterbacks leading the way and a pair of Buccaneers earning honors.
news

Jets' Jamison Crowder expected to play against Broncos

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder, who missed two games with a hamstring injury, is expected to play tonight against the Broncos, a source tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 
news

Michael Thomas (ankle) returns to Saints practice Wednesday

Good news for Saints fan. Wideout Michael Thomas returned to practice Wednesday after missing the last two games with an ankle sprain.
news

Shanahan: Nick Mullens usurping a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo 'scenario does not exist'

Jimmy Garoppolo continues to miss practice this week, which isn't a great sign for his availability against the Eagles on Sunday night. Asked whether it leaves the door open for Nick Mullens to win the 49ers' starting job, coach Kyle Shanahan said no.
news

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden: Players not wearing face masks was addressed

Las Vegas coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday the team addressed recent reports that multiple Raiders players not wearing face masks at a recent charity event organized by tight end Darren Waller﻿.
news

NFL sends another memo to teams, warns of possible suspensions, loss of draft choices

The NFL on Wednesday sent its latest memo to all 32 teams about the importance of wearing masks, stressing safety while also warning those who do not comply will be held accountable.
news

Vikings to return to facility Thursday after zero positive COVID-19 tests

The Minnesota Vikings will return to their facility Thursday after being forced out due to concerns related to Titans players testing positive for COVID-19.
news

Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game postponed until Monday or Tuesday

This week's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans, originally scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, has been postponed, a league source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL