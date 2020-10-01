Alvin Kamara: Saints will 'get back on track and everybody will shut up'

The sky is not falling in New Orleans. It just feels that way to Saints fans.

After a 1-2 start following Sunday night's loss to Green Bay, the question buzzing around the league is, what's the issue with a Saints team that was expected to contend for a Super Bowl? In a year with an abbreviated offseason, one would think a veteran team with continuity like New Orleans would have gotten off to a hot start. Instead, Sean Payton's team stumbled out of the gate. Again.

Within the building, however, players aren't fretting.

"When you're losing it's easy to point fingers, say this and say that. But we'll get back on track and everybody will shut up," ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ said, via Luke Johnson of the Times-Picayune.

Kamara has been the Saints' best player through three weeks, single-handedly keeping them in Sunday's contest against Green Bay.

The biggest issues surrounding the Saints has been a defense that hasn't pressured the QB consistently and gotten burned in the secondary. Given the names and players on D, it's as surprising a poor start as any unit in the league. ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ has been on the struggle bus through three weeks, earning just seven pressures, per Pro Football Focus, which puts him tied for 37th among all edge defenders with at least 90 snaps played. With ﻿Marcus Davenport﻿ out with injury, getting little pressure off the edge has exposed the secondary, which has given up big plays, including Pro Bowl corner Marshon Lattimore.