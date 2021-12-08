Around the NFL

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) expected to practice Wednesday

Published: Dec 08, 2021 at 02:41 PM
Kevin Patra

﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ is taking a step toward returning.

The New Orleans Saints running back is expected to practice Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Barring a setback, there is a very real chance he plays Sunday against the New York Jets, Rapoport added.

Kamara has been out since suffering a knee injury in Week 9.

Sans the dynamic playmaker, the Saints offense has gone in the tank the past four weeks. It's not hyperbolic to suggest that no non-quarterback means more to an offense than Kamara does to New Orleans.

Despite missing four games, Kamara leads the Saints with 840 scrimmage yards and seven total TDs. No other Saints player has 600-plus scrimmage yards this season. Kamara's 105.0 scrimmage yards per game this season ranks sixth in NFL among running backs.

With ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ in line to get his second start under center, getting AK back would provide a go-to playmaker in both the ground and air attacks for the Saints against the nosediving Jets.

