Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) expected to practice Wednesday

﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ is taking a step toward returning.

The New Orleans Saints running back is expected to practice Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Barring a setback, there is a very real chance he plays Sunday against the New York Jets, Rapoport added.

Kamara has been out since suffering a knee injury in Week 9.

Sans the dynamic playmaker, the Saints offense has gone in the tank the past four weeks. It's not hyperbolic to suggest that no non-quarterback means more to an offense than Kamara does to New Orleans.

Despite missing four games, Kamara leads the Saints with 840 scrimmage yards and seven total TDs. No other Saints player has 600-plus scrimmage yards this season. Kamara's 105.0 scrimmage yards per game this season ranks sixth in NFL among running backs.