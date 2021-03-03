Winter sports' next superstar: Alvin Kamara?

Published: Mar 03, 2021 at 10:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-Toney_1400x1000
Nick Toney

Editor, The Checkdown

﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ just earned a spot on his fourth Pro Bowl roster.

He might also earn a spot on his first Winter Olympics team.

The Saints' do-it-all superstar left the Big Easy for a vacation in Big Sky Country this week. And in Montana, Kamara is learning he's as dominant on snow and ice as he is on a gridiron.

Watch this footage he took after one day -- one day! -- on a snowboard.

Kamara looks like a natural, but even naturals wipe out. Good thing he knows how to take a little contact.

By his second day, Kamara was a full-fledged snow bro. The Tennessee product found a Nashville Predators jersey. He started busting out tricks. The X Games had seen enough to offer an invitation.

Kamara's weighing that invite with his hockey career blossoming. As it turns out, he's very good at that, too.

Normal folks need months to learn what Kamara mastered this week. We know his unique blend of speed and balance works in cleats. It's no surprise it works on skates and boards, too.

It's also no surprise Kamara's setting up shop in Montana. That invitation to Beijing in 2022 isn't just going to send itself.

Related Content

news

NFL Total Access: The Locker Room Podcast: Gary Kubiak reflects on his career as a player, teacher and Super Bowl-winning coach

Michael Robinson and Brian Billick welcome Super Bowl 50-winning head coach Gary Kubiak to the podcast to discuss his lengthy career and experiences.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Ten prospects who could use a pro day boost

With the COVID-19 pandemic eliminating workouts from the NFL Scouting Combine, pro days are taking center stage in the pre-draft process. Lance Zierlein spotlights 10 prospects who could use a pro day boost.
news

Ten running backs worth pursuing via free agency/2021 NFL Draft/trade

How much interest will Super Bowl LV star Leonard Fournette generate this offseason? What about Najee Harris, the top RB in this year's draft class? Maurice Jones-Drew reveals his top 10 running backs worth pursuing via free agency, the 2021 NFL Draft or trade.
news

Darren Waller: 'No more excuses' for Raiders, who 'have to make the playoffs' in 2021

The Raiders can officially feel things heating up around them after missing the playoffs again. Star tight end ﻿Darren Waller﻿ is well aware of this and isn't shying from the reasonable expectation of his team.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW