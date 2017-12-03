Alvin Kamara has new-look Saints on top of NFC South

No one appears to enjoy being around each other more than Ingram and Kamara, which is easier to do when they are both producing so much. They are the first teammates to each have over 100 scrimmage yards in the same game four times in a season since Roger Craig and Wendell Tyler of the 1985 49ers, boasting 2,397 yards from scrimmage between them with four games still remaining. This was their fifth straight game combining for more than 200 scrimmage yards. Ingram says the goal is to be the best duo ever, one that doesn't seem too outrageous after watching their yin and yang dominate again Sunday.