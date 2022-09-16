Alvin Kamara among a number of stars questionable for Buccaneers-Saints matchup

Alvin Kamara and a host of key players on both the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup.

Kamara was officially listed as questionable due to a ribs injury. The back missing the past two days of practice after getting a limited session in on Wednesday is a negative track.

To make matters worse for the Saints, Kamara's primary backups, Mark Ingram (ankle) and Dwayne Washington (hamstring), are also questionable. Both Ingram and Washington were limited all week in practice. Tony Jones Jr. is the only back on the roster not on the injury report.

Quarterback Jameis Winston is also listed as questionable due to a back injury, but there's been little indication that the starter wouldn't play this week.

Kamara's status is the key one to keep an eye on for the Saints.

New Orleans also listed cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle) out, and receiver Tre'Quan Smith (should) and CB Alontae Taylor (hip) as questionable.

On the Bucs side, they, too, have a lengthy list of big names listed as questionable.

Mike Evans (calf), Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring) are listed as questionable to play. All three receivers were on the practice field on a limited basis Friday after missing at least one practice this week. Fellow wideout Breshad Perriman (knee) was also listed as questionable but practiced on a limited basis all week. As expected, wideout Chris Godwin (hamstring) was ruled out.

Running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was also questionable, but he didn't miss a practice all week, getting in three limited sessions. Similarly, offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (abdomen) is questionable after a trio of limited practices.

Fellow tackle Donovan Smith is listed as doubtful to play due to an elbow injury suffered in Week 1. Corner Zyon McCollum (hamstring) is also doubtful.