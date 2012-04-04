Alternate NFL uniform release up to teams' discretion

For those disappointed that the new Nike uniforms weren't radical enough -- with the exception of the Seattle Seahawks, of course -- have no fear. Alternate uniforms for the other 31 NFL teams eventually could be on the horizon.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told ProFootballTalk.com on Wednesday that there's "no timetable" for when alternate uniforms will be announced, and when and how the announcement is made is up to the individual teams' discretion.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and St. Louis Rams have admitted their alternate uniforms could undergo some changes, according to ProFootballTalk.com, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are rumored to be considering a black jersey.
The new Nike jerseys seemed to be a hit among the players who attended the uniform unveiling Tuesday in New York, saying the company's Flywire fabric creates a tighter feel that could even lead to reduced holding penalties. If that's the case, Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher jokingly told NFL Network, teammate Julius Peppers could be in line for a 50-sack season in 2012.