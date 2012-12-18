Alt Ranks: Too little, too late for the Jets?

The Lions have a very basic defensive philosophy which has served them well throughout the years: Find out what your opponent is good at and do nothing to stop it. If you need no further evidence, check out the way the Lions defensed the Saints in last year's playoffs. But this week, the Lions went up against the least successful quarterback of the year and totally neutralized him as they allowed Beanie Wells to have the game of his career. Yes, Beanie Wells. Well played, Detroit.