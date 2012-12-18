Alt Ranks: Too little, too late for the Jets?

It was Statement Sunday in Week 15 and a couple of teams in need of said statement did something they probably shouldn't have done.
They won.
This was not the time of year to mistakenly win a game, guys. You lose focus in the NFL just for one week, and an inexplicable win could, in fact, derail your hopes to be No. 1. (Looking at you Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans and Oakland Raiders.)
Instead, we will celebrate those teams who were willing to go that extra yard.
Undaunted, we will continue our look at those teams competing to have the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, no matter who the top dog is. And until we have a better name, we will continue to refer to this space as the Fans for Barkley.
And without further ado ...
