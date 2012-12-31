Alt Ranks: New York Jets couldn't compete

Put away the speculation because we have a new No. 1 for the upcoming 2013 NFL Draft. And without little suspense, this thing came down to a two-team race and only one winner.
But before we celebrate this year's big winner (and sorry there's no Andrew Luck or even an RG3 for you), let's take a look at some of the other contenders who failed to even crack the bottom six.
And we'll start with the San Diego Chargers. This was really their last chance to crack the list because next season when Jon Gruden (hopefully) takes the reigns in San Diego, they will no longer be able to compete for the Alt Ranks.
Ditto for the Arizona Cardinals, easily one of the top teams down the stretch. If not for a horrific 4-0 start to the 2012 season, the Cardinals could have made a real push for the top spot. But there's always next year, guys. And seriously, if the Cardinals don't follow my mantra of "Everybody to Arizona" then they are your current frontrunner for 2014.
And without further ado ...
