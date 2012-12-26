Alt Ranks: Chargers fall short here, too

One of the best on-the-field stories of the NFL this season is the play of the three rookie quarterbacks. And you have to think long and hard to when three rookie signal callers played so well. On the other side, probably the most underreported story of the year is how the Cardinals have managed to accumulate the three worst quarterbacks in the league on one roster. And if you think of other guys who have come through Arizona recently, including Max Hall and Derek Anderson, that accomplishment is almost as difficult.