Alt Ranks: Chargers fall short here, too

The San Diego Chargers and their awesome fans have suffered through many indignities during the Norv Turner era, but a loss to the Jets would have been the final blow the franchise would have never been able to recover.
When was the last time you saw Turner smile like that? Well, that's sort of a smile, right?
And without further ado ...
And credit Rex Ryan for making the job in New York so toxic, nobody is going to come calling for it. He's a genius!
Got a comment or a question? Don't waste your brilliant, biting flame in the comment section, hit Rank up via Twitter or via Facebook. Also be sure to catch the latest on the "Dave Dameshek Football Program".