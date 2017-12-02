Around the NFL

Alshon Jeffery signs four-year, $52M Eagles extension

Published: Dec 02, 2017
Jeremy Bergman

Alshon Jeffery joined the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal this offseason with hopes of proving himself worthy of a long-term pact. On Saturday, Jeffery got his wish.

The Eagles rewarded their star wide receiver with a four-year extension through the 2021 season. The deal is worth $52 million and could be worth up to $56 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The contract includes $27 million in guaranteed money.

"First of all I just want to thank Jeffrey Lurie and the entire Eagles organization," Jeffery said a statement released by the team. "Like I said the other day, I love it here. I'm blessed to have the opportunity to play for this organization and for these fans. Everyone has welcomed me with open arms and now I'm looking forward to being here for a long time. We have a great group here and I'm excited to be a part of it."

"Alshon has been a tremendous addition to this organization on and off the field," the Eagles added. "We place a priority on making sure we are able to build the team around quality players like Alshon who embrace this team and this city the way he has. We are excited about his future here."

With the new deal, Jeffery ranks behind only DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones, Demaryius Thomas and Dez Bryant in guaranteed money among wide receivers, per Spotrac. With incentives, he is tied for seventh among wideouts in average cash per year.

In his first year in the City of Brotherly Love, Jeffery is on pace for his best statistical season since 2014. He leads the team in targets (89) and has 43 receptions, 619 yards and seven TDs. The big-bodied receiver has tallied five of those scores in his last four games, all blowout victories for the best team in football.

In signing Jeffery into the 2020s, Philly has determined he is the skill player to build around on offense. Similar statement extensions were recently handed out to star right tackle Lane Johnson, tight end Zach Ertz and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

At 10-1, the Eagles are atop the league heading into Week 13. They're looking to stay there for another half-decade at the least.

