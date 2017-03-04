Alshon Jeffery's agent, Bears have positive meeting

Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent on Thursday, has been linked to every team from Dallas and Minnesota to Tampa Bay and Tennessee. But the likelihood that he stays in the Windy City is increasing.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Bears had a "positive meeting" with Jeffery's agent Saturday and that both sides are "more than open to a reunion."
Just this week, Antonio Brown became the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL when he signed a four-year extension that moves his per-year average to $17 million. Jeffery will be looking to exceed that number with his next deal.
Jeffery has said that he wants to sign with a contender, explaining Thursday, "Whatever the next chapter is, I'm ready for it. I'm looking at the teams that obviously need a wide receiver, but also put me in the best situation to win a championship right now."
The Bears, who are coming off a 3-13 season and have major questions at quarterback and other positions, are not contenders.
But, with enough positive meetings and lucrative offers, they could change Jeffery's mind.