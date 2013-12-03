Alshon Jeffery's 46-yard touchdown catch best of Week 13

Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery turned in one of the most impressive receiving performances of the season, capped off by a beautiful 46-yard touchdown catch to earn Week 13's "Performance Moment of the Week," presented by Bridgestone.
On a third-and-14 with 5:24 remaining in the third quarter, Bears quarterback Josh McCown dropped back and threw deep down the left sideline to Jeffery. Draped by defenders, Jeffery made a gorgeous catch over Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chris Cook -- while maintaining possession and dragging both feet into the end zone for a touchdown. The score gave the Bears a 19-10 lead.
Jeffery's catch was so unbelievable that Cook made contact with an official afterward. Cook got a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and was ejected from the game.
Jeffery ended the game with 12 receptions for 249 yard and two touchdowns in the team's 23-20 overtime loss to the Vikings.