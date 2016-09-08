Alshon Jeffery or Keenan Allen: Who to start in Week 1?

Prior to Week 8, when Keenan Allen suffered his season-ending kidney laceration last year, he averaged 12 targets per game and was on pace for 1,664 receiving yards. He's Philip Rivers' favorite target, and with Stevie Johnson on IR, figures to once again dominate the target share in San Diego. The Chiefs boasted an elite defense in 2015, but the secondary has suffered numerous losses. Sean Smith signed with the Raiders in free agency, and the team traded Marcus Cooper to the Cardinals. That leaves Marcus Peters and Phillip Gaines (coming off a torn ACL) -- who have a combined 24 starts between them -- as the Week 1 starters. While Peters might sound like a tough draw for Allen, he stayed predominantly on the right side of the field in 2015, never shadowing top receivers. Meanwhile, Allen played 58 percent of his snaps from the left side of the field, meaning he'd likely face Gaines more often than not on Sunday. Allen's lineup versatility and overall ability should allow him to thrive regardless of which young cornerback he's up against. With the Chiefs likely to get out to a lead in this contest, Allen could be in line for a massive workload while the Chargers try to play catchup.