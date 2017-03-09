Alshon Jeffery, Eagles a fine fantasy football pair

It's interesting, but I guess not too surprising, that Jeffery only commanded a one-year deal from the Eagles. No one was willing to invest long-term in him at his market price given his recent injuries and suspension, so Jeffery took the money and another "prove-it" deal. This could be good news for fantasy, as Jeffery will have millions of reasons to put up massive statistical numbers this season. Over the last four years, the No. 1 wide receiver in Doug Pederson's offenses has commanded an average of 20.9 percent of the team targets. If Carson Wentz throws around 600 passes, as he did last year, we can reasonably expect Jeffery to see around 120 looks. He saw 140-plus in 2013 and 2014 -- when he was a top-12 fantasy wideout each year -- so it might serve fantasy players better if they view Jeffery at the high end of the WR2 pool now that he's in Philadelphia. From 2013 to 2015, Jeffery averaged 9.4 targets per game, but that total dipped to 7.8 per game in 2016, his least effective fantasy season. It's also worth remembering that Jeffery enjoyed the presence of a still-in-his-prime Brandon Marshall running on the opposite side of the field for his best years. Torrey Smith and Jordan Matthews will not command the same attention that peak Marshall did, putting more of an onus on Jeffery.