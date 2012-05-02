Alshon Jeffery agrees to four-year deal with Chicago Bears

Published: May 02, 2012 at 03:50 AM

The Chicago Bears have agreed to terms with second-round draft pick Alshon Jeffery on a four-year deal, according to the team's website.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The Bears selected Jeffery with the 45th overall pick in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of the University of South Carolina.

Jeffery started 33 of 40 games in three seasons (2009-11) at wide receiver for the Gamecocks, setting a school record with 3,042 receiving yards on 183 receptions with 23 touchdowns. He tied Sidney Rice for South Carolina's career touchdown reception record, and his 183 catches are topped only by Kenny McKinley's 207. Jeffery also gathered a school-record 12 100-yard receiving performances during his collegiate career.

The day after he was picked by the Bears, Jeffery took to Twitter to share his excitement on being drafted.

"I'm excited to be a member of the Chicago bears. I can't wait to meet my new teammates and the rest of #BearsNation!!" he wrote.

Jeffery established single-season school records in 2010 with 88 receptions for 1,517 yards. His 763 receiving yards in 2009 and 762 in 2011 rank 10th and 11th, respectively, on the season-record chart.

Jeffery likely will play alongside Brandon Marshall, whom the Bears acquired via a trade during the offseason, as the team's No. 2 receiver.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 8 underdogs: Can injury-stricken Jets best Pats? Will Taylor Heinicke's Commanders win again?

Can the Jets snap their 12-game losing streak to the Pats? Will the Taylor Heinicke-led Commanders continue their winning ways on Sunday? Nick Shook highlights four underdogs he believes in heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson on James Robinson trade: 'I have a ton of respect for James'

James Robinson is now with the Jets and is considered day-to-day as he works through a sore knee. His old coach, Doug Pederson, spoke highly of his now-former RB on Wednesdsay.

news

RB Index, Week 8: Teams that should trade for a running back ahead of NFL trade deadline

With the NFL trade deadline just around the corner, Maurice Jones-Drew highlights four teams that should make a move for a running back, including three squads at the top of their respective divisions.

news

NFL QB Index, Week 8: Patrick Mahomes back in the No. 1 spot; Daniel Jones climbing toward top 10

Heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, there's a change at the very top of Marc Sessler's QB1 rankings. Meanwhile, Daniel Jones soars to great heights as Aaron Rodgers plummets to new lows. See the full pecking order, 1-32.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE