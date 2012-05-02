Alshon Jeffery agrees to four-year deal with Chicago Bears

Jeffery started 33 of 40 games in three seasons (2009-11) at wide receiver for the Gamecocks, setting a school record with 3,042 receiving yards on 183 receptions with 23 touchdowns. He tied Sidney Rice for South Carolina's career touchdown reception record, and his 183 catches are topped only by Kenny McKinley's 207. Jeffery also gathered a school-record 12 100-yard receiving performances during his collegiate career.