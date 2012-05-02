Alshon Jeffery agrees to four-year deal with Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have agreed to terms with second-round draft pick Alshon Jeffery on a four-year deal, according to the team's website.
Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
The Bears selected Jeffery with the 45th overall pick in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of the University of South Carolina.
Jeffery started 33 of 40 games in three seasons (2009-11) at wide receiver for the Gamecocks, setting a school record with 3,042 receiving yards on 183 receptions with 23 touchdowns. He tied Sidney Rice for South Carolina's career touchdown reception record, and his 183 catches are topped only by Kenny McKinley's 207. Jeffery also gathered a school-record 12 100-yard receiving performances during his collegiate career.
The day after he was picked by the Bears, Jeffery took to Twitter to share his excitement on being drafted.
"I'm excited to be a member of the Chicago bears. I can't wait to meet my new teammates and the rest of #BearsNation!!" he wrote.
Jeffery established single-season school records in 2010 with 88 receptions for 1,517 yards. His 763 receiving yards in 2009 and 762 in 2011 rank 10th and 11th, respectively, on the season-record chart.
Jeffery likely will play alongside Brandon Marshall, whom the Bears acquired via a trade during the offseason, as the team's No. 2 receiver.