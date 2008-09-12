Already short on receivers, Jags will be without Williamson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars receiver Troy Williamson missed his third straight practice Friday and was ruled out of the team's home opener against Buffalo.
Williamson, a former first-round pick by Minnesota who was traded to Jacksonville in February, has been slowed all week because of a thigh injury. It's the latest setback for the team's receiving corps.
Receiver Jerry Porter (hamstring) practiced all week, but was listed as questionable against the Bills. Matt Jones (hamstring) and Dennis Northcutt (back) were probable. Northcutt sat out practice Thursday and Friday.
Without Williamson and with all the other injuries at the position, second-year player Mike Walker is expected to make his NFL debut. The third-round draft pick missed all of last season while recovering from a knee injury.
