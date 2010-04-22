Already loaded at RB, Bills select Clemson's Spiller with No. 9 pick

Mike Mayock: C.J. Spiller is a special playmaker who can do it all. He had 31 touches in the special-teams game this year and took five to the house. In the ACC Championship Game against Georgia Tech, he had 20 carries for 233 yards. Against Miami, six catches -- catches! -- for 104 yards. The bigger the game the better he plays. The Bills just got themselves one heck of a player.