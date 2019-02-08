Around the NFL

'Alpha male' Mayfield helped attract top assistants

Published: Feb 08, 2019 at 12:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cleveland Browns went from a burned-out, impoverished, cursed, wasteland no salient NFL mind wanted to go near to the new hot Iceland-esque travel destination.

The main reason behind the one-year about-face is simple: Baker Mayfield.

The young quarterback helped attract some of the top assistant coaches to Cleveland to work under Freddie Kitchens.

On Thursday, both offensive coordinator Todd Monken and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks mentioned Mayfield as a key factor in choosing Cleveland over other destinations.

"When you start looking at taking jobs, at least for me, in order of what I was looking for was an opportunity to win and potentially a franchise quarterback, the right people and third was calling the plays," Monken said, via Cleveland.com. "That's what I did when I went to Tampa. It didn't work out that way, but that's the decision that I made to leave Southern Miss. That's exactly the same decision I made to come here."

Mayfield's on-field play, in which he broke the rookie passing touchdown record in just 13 starts, completely flipped the Browns from perennial dud to electric fantasyland of possibilities. His off-field persona, while miffing stuffy, old, cantankerous boors, builds confidence and swagger throughout the organization.

The young signal-caller was one reason Monken turned down other opportunities to join a Cleveland team in which he won't call plays.

Even for a defensive play-caller like Wilks, the quarterback is important.

"You can't win in this league without a quarterback," Wilks said. "And we have a quarterback. He's an alpha male and affects the whole team."

Of course, the Browns have more than just Mayfield. In Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, the defense deploys game-changing threats on multiple levels. In running back Nick Chubb, the offense owns another centerpiece. And Kitchens appears to be the type of open-minded coach that will allow his coordinators the freedom to concoct potent potions throughout a season.

"I scheduled this first because it's where I wanted to be," Wilks said, via the team's official website. "I had some (other) opportunities, but this is the first place I wanted to come.

"When you look at personnel and their direction, and with the things that (general manager John) Dorsey is doing and his crew, it was a no-brainer. I cannot ask for a better situation. When you are looking at the opportunities that I had out there, I wanted to be here and I am glad that things worked out."

Cleveland: Where football people now want to be.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 13 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Rams DT Aaron Donald (ankle) will miss first game due to injury in career

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle) will miss his first game due to injury in his career.

news

John Hadl, former Chargers quarterback, dies at age of 82

Former All-Pro quarterback John Hadl has died at age 82, his alma mater, the University of Kansas, announced Wednesday.

news

Packers HC Matt LaFleur expects QB Aaron Rodgers (ribs) to play Sunday vs. Bears

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur expects quarterback Aaron Rodgers to play in Week 13 against the Chicago Bears.

news

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts undergoes knee surgery, out for rest of 2022 season

Kyle Pitts' journey back to the field began Wednesday with surgery to repair his torn MCL. The Falcons tight end underwent the operation and posted a photo from his hospital bed following surgery.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Geno Smith: Seahawks learning to go from 'the hunter to the hunted'

The Seahawks have lost back-to-back games following a four-game win streak to tumble from NFC West leaders to out of playoff position. Following Sunday's overtime loss, Geno Smith said Seattle needs to be ready to face an opponent's best effort each week.

news

Commanders RB Brian Robinson feels 'it's all starting to come back together' as recovery continues

Brian Robinson continues to be one of the most incredible stories of the 2022 season after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in August, and he feels "it's all starting to come back together" as he gets healthier each week.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, Raiders RB Josh Jacobs lead Players of the Week

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts were among the Players of the Week, which were released Wednesday morning.

news

Patriots' Adrian Phillips ahead of Bills rematch: Can't let last year's postseason blowout 'consume you'

New England safety Adrian Phillips acknowledges that the Patriots got their "face kicked in" last year against the Bills, but he does not want teammates to be consumed by the loss ahead of an important Thursday night rematch.

news

Brian Daboll has Giants readying for 'meaningful' December: 'They're important games now'

Despite a two-game losing streak, Giants head coach Brian Daboll is making sure his 7-4 squad knows it's arrived at a hugely significant time of the season, and perhaps arrived at an all-important point in continuing a franchise turnaround.

news

Dolphins-Chargers flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 14

The NFL announced Tuesday the Week 14 Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers matchup on Sunday, Dec. 11, will now be played at 8:20 p.m. ET on "Sunday Night Football.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE