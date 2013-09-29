Alonso's two picks spark Bills' upset of Ravens

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills rookie linebacker Kiko Alonso's second interception of the game with 57 seconds remaining sealed a 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Converted safety Aaron Williams also intercepted two Joe Flacco passes, and Fred Jackson had 87 rushing yards and one touchdown for Buffalo (2-2).
Robert Woods scored on a 42-yard touchdown reception. And the Bills totaled 213 rushing yards against a stout Ravens defense that had allowed just 224 in its first three games.
Flacco threw a career-worst five interceptions and finished 25-of-50 passing for 347 yards and two TDs.
The Ravens' last chance to tie the game ended when Flacco forced a pass over the middle intended for Dallas Clark. Bills safety Da'Norris Searcy got a piece of the ball, which bounced into the air and was intercepted by Alonso.
