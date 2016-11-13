 Skip to main content
Advertising

Alonso's pick-6 of Rivers lifts Dolphins to wild 31-24 win

Published: Nov 13, 2016 at 01:16 PM

SAN DIEGO -- Kiko Alonso intercepted Philip Rivers' pass and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown with 1:01 left to give Miami a wild 31-24 victory over the San Diego Chargers on Sunday, the Dolphins' fourth straight.

The Dolphins (5-4) intercepted Rivers four times, all in the fourth quarter.

Alonso jumped in front of Tyrell Williams and outraced everybody into the end zone for the winning score.

Two plays into the ensuing drive, Rivers was intercepted again, by Tony Llippett, his second of the game.

Rivers threw three touchdown passes to move past John Elway for eighth place on the career list with 301.

Rivers' 51-yard touchdown pass to Williams with 4:04 left gave the Chargers (4-6) a 24-21 lead.

Miami came right back to get a 27-yard field goal from Andrew Franks to tie it. That was set up by Ryan Tannehill's 56-yard pass to DeVante Parker and a roughing-the-passer call that put the ball on the San Diego 10.

Damien Williams scored on a 2-yard run and on an 18-yard pass from Tannehill for the Dolphins.

Jay Ajayi ran for 79 yards, ending his streak of three straight 100-yard games, but he had big runs to set up two touchdowns by Damien Williams.

Williams scored on a 2-yard run on the opening drive of the second half to give Miami a 14-10 lead. Ajayi had a 40-yard run on the drive.

San Diego regained the lead at 17-14 on Rivers' 7-yard pass to rookie Hunter Henry in the right corner of the end zone.

The Dolphins came right back and took a 21-17 lead when Tannehill threw an 18-yard pass to Williams. That drive was kept alive by Ajayi's 21-yard run and Tannehill's 18-yard scramble.

The Chargers blew a great opportunity to jump back into the lead after Jakeem Grant muffed a punt and Darrell Stuckey recovered it at the Miami 5. The Chargers had five chances from the 5 or closer - thanks a holding call against Byron Maxwell - and ended up with Rivers being intercepted by Lippett in the end zone after forcing a pass into double coverage.

After Miami went three-and-out, Rivers gave it right back when he was intercepted by Byron Maxwell with 6:49 to go. The Dolphins failed to capitalize.

Rivers threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Gates for a 10-0 lead. It was the 82nd time those two connected, extending their NFL record for a quarterback-tight end duo.

Gates needs two TD catches to tie Tony Gonzalez's NFL record for touchdown grabs by a tight end (111).

Tannehill threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Stills in the first half.

Copyright 2016 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers, QB Baker Mayfield agree to three-year contract worth up to $115 million

The Buccaneers and quarterback Baker Mayfield have agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth a max value of $115 million in incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per sources.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, March 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox announces retirement after 12 seasons

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox announced his retirement on Sunday after 12 seasons in Philadelphia. 
news

Patriots trading QB Mac Jones to Jaguars for sixth-round pick

The New England Patriots are trading quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a late-round draft pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday.