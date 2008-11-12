Allen's effort evokes memories of Purple People Eaters

"I'm probably able to endure pain better than most guys," Marshall once said. "Really, it's a matter of positive thinking. I've studied the association of mind and body, the harmony between the two. There are times when the effect of an injury can be minimized by positive thinking. If you tell yourself, 'My knee hurts and we're playing on artificial turf this week,' you might as well be on crutches. My attitude is, 'I'm going to play because that's what they pay you for.'"